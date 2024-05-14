Natalie Cochran's attorneys say dead husband's medical and financial records are incomplete

May 13—While arguing pretrial motions Monday in Raleigh County Circuit Court, defense attorneys for Natalie Cochran offered up a different narrative of events that they alleged could have contributed to the death of Cochran's husband, Michael, in 2019.

In addition to claims that Michael was involved in the multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, which his wife was eventually charged and convicted for in 2020 and is now serving an 11-year sentence in federal prison, Natalie Cochran's attorneys alleged that illegal drug use could have been a contributing factor to Michael's death.

Former Raleigh County pharmacist Natalie Cochran was indicted in 2023 in Michael's death in February 2019. At the time, the couple was under federal investigation for operating a Ponzi scheme.

She is scheduled for trial on Aug. 12 before Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield has previously stated that he has no evidence that Michael was aware of or participated in his wife's schemes. Still, Natalie Cochran's defense attorneys alleged that his financial records could paint a different story.

Stanley Selden, one of Natalie Cochran's two appointed defense attorneys, said they have yet to be provided with Michael Cochran's complete financial records gathered during the federal Ponzi scheme investigation.

"We are asking for the information that was investigated by the federal system in a joint task force with the state, which may or may not have led to Michael Cochran's eventual indictment or charges being brought against him, specific to Michael Cochran, not just Natalie Cochran," Selden said.

Hatfield said he's handed over all the evidence from Cochran's federal investigation that he's received.

"The next thing I know to do is to bring in the two troopers that did that investigation so that they can ask them questions ... and discern what it is that they believe is missing because, right now, it sounds like they're saying, 'Go find me evidence to exculpate my client,' when I believe that she's guilty," Hatfield said.

Jumping on Hatfield's advice, Selden asked the judge for permission to depose the two state troopers, who Hatfield said were now retired, involved in the federal investigation.

Kirkpatrick agreed to Selden's request as well as Hatfield's, who asked that the depositions take place in front of the judge. A date for the depositions was not set during Monday's hearing.

Natalie Cochran's attorneys further alleged that the prosecution has also failed to hand over all of Michael's medical records, which they believe would document Michael's use of "illegal or non-prescribed substances."

Selden said they've only been provided with the medical record from around the time of Michael's death.

"We want more extensive medical records dating back, I don't know, 12 years," Selden said.

Hatfield said it was not his responsibility to go "fetch" these records for the defense.

Kirkpatrick agreed with Hatfield and suggested that the defense issue subpoenas for Michael's medical records.

"But right now, we're sort of grasping at straws, and I'm not sure what's out there," Kirkpatrick said. "Usually, people that use illegal or non-prescribed substances don't go to the doctor, and there are not any records of such use. But in this case, I just don't know."

Following the hearing Selden told The Register-Herald that he's not accusing the prosecution of hiding information but rather "refusing to help us seek out information, mainly in the federal area."

"We think there's more than what's been shown," Selden said.

Natalie Cochran's defense attorneys also filed a motion for a change of venue, claiming that the case has drawn too much media attention for a fair trial in Raleigh County.

"Since I've been involved in this case, the mere mention of Natalie Cochran, people seem to know all about her," Selden said. "Just a couple days ago, I was talking to a friend and mentioned Natalie Cochran's name, and he said, 'Oh yeah, how much time is she getting for killing her husband?' She's already been convicted. There's just no possibility of a fair trial in this county."

He added that the jury pool in Raleigh County is further tainted by the number of victims and family members of victims from Natalie Cochran's Ponzi scheme conviction.

Hatfield said the motion for a change of venue was premature, adding that he's barely seen Natalie Cochran mentioned on social media since her indictment in 2023.

Kirkpatrick said his policy is to hold off on ruling on a motion to change venue until jury selection, when prospective jurors can be questioned extensively.

"Defense lawyers usually complain about that process, but I've simply found that it works," Kirkpatrick said.

He added that steps have already been taken to ensure a vast jury pool for the trial.

Kirkpatrick said they will be calling in 50 prospective jurors on the first day of trial and an additional 50 on the second day.

Cochran did not appear for Monday's pretrial hearing in person, though she was conferenced into the hearing via telephone.

Kirkpatrick said they had attempted to have Cochran appear via video but could not due to technical issues.

