Nat Glover: Love, leadership must carry the day to pass Jacksonville stadium deal

Cheers to the city of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Jaguars for negotiating a stadium deal that is fair, innovative and potentially transformational. Kudos to Mayor Donna Deegan and Shad Khan, the CEOs of these two entities, for inspiring the negotiators to achieve their organization’s respective goals while demonstrating a collaborative and caring spirit for all involved parties.

The stadium portion of the deal is simply a remarkable reflection of a shared commitment to keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville for a minimum of the next three decades while not requesting additional taxes from the residents.

The deal addresses a myriad of issues to improve the fan experience: shade from the sun and rain, more escalators, improved airflow, additional concessions, a wider concourse and more bathrooms. I thank the Jaguars for committing to deliver an improved fan experience.

The financing of this deal is creative and responsible. It leverages an existing funding mechanism while keeping its promises to fund the pension for the men and women who continue to lay their lives on the line every day to secure our safety and security. I can’t begin to express my heartfelt appreciation for such a brilliant display of innovation and commitment.

What I am most impressed with regarding this deal is the community benefits agreement. As I understand it, the agreement will provide $30 million from the city and $75 million from the Jaguars (over 30 years) to help revitalize the Eastside neighborhood that borders one of the most immense developments in the history of our city.

Shown is one of several artist renderings of the proposed renovations to EverBank Stadium. Fans will enter the "stadium of the future" through a subtropical Floridian park, leading them to the main concourse some 30 feet above the ground.

This investment could revitalize a once thriving neighborhood, maintain its historical significance and allow current and new working-class residents (e.g., police officers, fire fighters, teachers, nurses, etc.) to enjoy its anticipated growth.

The city will also invest $70 million in parks and recreation. This investment will allow for completion of the Riverfront Plaza, Shipyards West Park and Metropolitan Park while converting the Flex Field for future youth, senior and other sports tournaments.

Funds are included for each district to support local parks, public spaces and athletic associations so that children can enjoy the benefits of movement and team sports.

Additionally, the city will invest $50 million in conjunction with the Jaguars’ $75 million contribution (again, over 30 years) to help address workforce development, affordable housing and homelessness. Creating more affordable housing and addressing homelessness are key priorities for many Jacksonville residents; thus, they are key priorities for the mayor.

Note that as of Jan. 1, 2025, it will be illegal for anyone to sleep in an unauthorized public space anywhere in Florida.

The funding of workforce development can be a game changer for so many of our residents who are working to improve their lives. With all the construction happening in Jacksonville, there aren’t enough skilled laborers in our city. This approach will allow hundreds — if not thousands — of residents to learn many skilled trades and be compensated at a livable wage.

As residents work to develop new skills for which companies are willing to pay a livable wage, they are often faced with barriers that keep them from doing so: childcare, lack of reliable transportation, mounting bills, etc. The funds for workforce development will assist them by removing many of these barriers via a stipend or other supportive methods.

Many of our citizens may be attempting to get their lives back on track through re-entry into society after serving a jail or prison sentence. They will be helped greatly by the workforce development initiative. As many of you may know, helping citizens who did not commit a horrendous crime to re-enter our society is the culmination of my purpose in life.

For many years, I worked to remove these perpetrators from our streets. My faith has revealed to me that removing them from the streets is not the end game. Helping them to become productive contributors to society — and their families — is the end game.

Letters: Retired Jacksonville doctor says abortion laws not based on religion, but science

I urge our city leaders to approve this stadium deal, including the community benefits agreement. In 2000, the architects of the Better Jacksonville Plan and the council members who approved it were deeply invested in what was best for Jacksonville.

They set aside their differences (as well as their personal and political desires) to establish a shared interest in what was best for the city and its citizens. As a result, thousands of residents and visitors benefit from many of the investments created by that plan.

My prayer is that love and leadership will carry the day, resulting in this stadium deal, especially the community benefits agreement, being approved.

Glover

Nat Glover, former Duval County sheriff and president, Edward Waters University

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Community benefits agreement best part of Jaguars' stadium deal