Nassau man arrested for attempted murder over utility bill

A man was arrested on Friday morning in Yulee after deputies said a domestic dispute almost turned deadly.

Dennis McCabe, 76, called 911, telling emergency services someone in the home was bleeding and needed help. The suspect said the victim was bleeding from her face and eyes after he attacked her over a fight regarding a utility bill.

When deputies arrived, they confronted McCabe yelling at them in the front yard. He was detained and placed into a patrol car.

Upon entering the home, deputies found the victim lying in a “puddle of blood on the kitchen floor, in and out of consciousness.”

The victim was placed on a Life Flight and transported to UF Health Downtown Jacksonville.

McCabe was placed under arrest for attempted felony murder.

According to the incident report, the victim is in critical condition and being treated for her injuries.

