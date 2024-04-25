Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responding to deputy-involved shooting near Yulee cemetery

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responding to a deputy-involved shooting in Yulee.

NCSO said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called to the scene of the shooting, near Green Pine Cemetery, to help investigate.

NCSO said no deputies were injured in the shooting.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is going on.

NCSO said it will release more info when able to do so.

