Nassau County Sheriff’s Office recovers nearly $1 million worth of cocaine

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office recovered 71.4 pounds of cocaine on Amelia Island Beach worth almost $1 million.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, a person noticed the suspicious contents wash up on shore and called authorities. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was able to quickly secure the area and seize the drugs.

Authorities don’t know where the drugs came from and are still investigating, according to a Facebook post.

“This significant seizure demonstrates the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement. We’re grateful for the alert resident who reported this discovery. Our team is working diligently to trace the source of these drugs and keep our communities safe,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the post.

Deputies said they will release more information as it becomes available.

