Nassau County Sheriff helps launch playing cards to solve cold cases

Nassau County Sheriff and Florida Sheriffs Association President Bill Leeper, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, and others teamed up to release Cold Case Homicide Playing Cards.

Because of their collaboration, decks of playing cards featuring unsolved homicide cases will be distributed across county jails and correctional facilities in Florida. Each card features a photo of the victim and details of their unsolved case.

The effort aims to use the power of community engagement and law enforcement to help bring closure to the families of cold case victims.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are immensely honored to partner with Crime Stoppers on this initiative,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a news release. “Together, we are turning playing cards into catalysts for justice. Each card represents a life lost, a family in mourning, and a community seeking answers. By placing these cards in correctional facilities, we’re not just distributing games; we’re distributing hope.”

The creation of the cards was funded by grants from the Crime Stoppers Trust Fund and the FSA’s Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.