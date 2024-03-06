Nassau County Executive to file lawsuit against NY AG over trans ban
The lawsuit comes after James issued a cease and desist order against Blakeman over Nassau County's ban affecting transgender athletes.
The lawsuit comes after James issued a cease and desist order against Blakeman over Nassau County's ban affecting transgender athletes.
Spain's data protection authority has ordered Worldcoin to temporarily stop collecting and processing personal data from the market. It must also stop processing any data it previously collected there. The Spanish authority is using "urgency procedure" powers contained in the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for the temporary data processing cessation order -- which means the order can have a maximum duration of three months (so until mid June).
The Securities and Exchange Commission approved a long-awaited rule requiring US public companies to disclose climate risks as well as Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
After two stinging court losses, lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask for a new trial and for a much lower judgment than the combined $88.3 million two juries awarded to E. Jean Carroll.
Florida first-time home buyer grants can give you up to 5% of your mortgage toward down payment or closing cost assistance. Find out if you qualify for a grant.
NYCB's stock tumbled again Wednesday following a report that it is seeking to raise capital, highlighting the many challenges facing the commercial real estate lender.
Abercrombie & Fitch posted another banner year after the stock soared 390% over the past 12 months.
Joe O’Pella was unable to work Kelce's final NFL game.
Stretched between the front seats, this multitasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs, too.
Get ready for a bright new smile from a product that actually has a pleasant flavor, shoppers say.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, focused on startup and venture capital news that matters. OpenAI fires back at Musk: In the wake of a lawsuit from former backer Elon Musk, OpenAI is bringing receipts and an argument that Musk wanted to run the company's for-profit arm.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and so much more.
Microsoft engineer Shane Jones previously raised concerns about the safety of the image generation platform DALL-E 3, citing it was easy to create disturbing pictures. Now, he’s taken his concerns to the FTC.
From egg holders to can dispensers, these space-savers will have your kitchen looking shipshape this spring.
Apex Space just moved one step closer to its goal of upending satellite bus manufacturing, with the startup announcing on Tuesday that its first vehicle is healthy on orbit. The company launched its first satellite, the first of a class Apex is calling “Aries,” on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on Monday. Apex’s mission operators were able to establish contact with the spacecraft very shortly after it deployed into orbit because it happened to be flying over a ground station, Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon said in a recent interview.
The franchise tag deadline has come and gone, so you know what that means — NFL free agency is about to begin. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon highlights the big names and what to expect.
Spoiler: Your comfortable mattress pad is just as dirty as your sheets.
Jeep is bringing back the special-edition Gladiator Texas Trail for 2024. Offered only in Texas, the truck gets edition-specific, Texas-inspired decals.
The Kia EV9 is a popular new SUV, but the automaker is discounting the three-row to help make up for no U.S. tax credits.
What does crypto smell like? Binance is the largest crypto exchange in the world by volume, but the company is facing serious challenges. After publication, a spokesperson shared that in February, Binance's international exchange reached its highest trade volume in six months.
The stories you need to start your day: Haley expected to end her 2024 bid, a daylight saving time tip and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter