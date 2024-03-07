Nassau County Executive files lawsuit against NY AG over transgender athlete ban

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Nassau County Executive is taking the New York attorney general to court. Bruce Blakeman has filed a federal lawsuit challenging Letitia James’s order that he remove the ban he imposed on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

“We had no choice. We got this order from the Attorney General, and we had to go to court to assert our rights,” according to Blakeman.

Blakeman filed suit in federal district court after Letitia James gave him five days to rescind his order, which she called a clear violation of the state’s anti-discrimination law. Blakeman signed an executive order two weeks ago banning sports organizations from county-run athletic facilities if they allow transgender girls and women to compete on female teams.

“We are adhering to federal law protecting women from being bullied by biological males,” the county executive insisted.

But the attorney general insists Blakeman’s order is transphobic and illegal.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

PIX11 News Headlines

“You cannot discriminate against a person because of their gender identity,” he said.

Blakeman insists he’s abiding by federal law under the Constitution’s “equal protection” clause.

“Women and girls are a protected class under federal law. Transwomen who are biological males are not a protected class under federal law,” he explained.

The President of New York’s LGBT Network called Blakeman’s legal action a shocking political stunt and illegal assault on the transgender community.

“The lawsuit is frivolous and malpractice on the part of Blakeman and serves to put transgender youth in danger of being victims of more violence,” they said.

The Attorney General’s office responded in a statement, calling Blakeman’s executive order “transphobic and discriminatory. Our laws protect New Yorkers from discrimination. This is not up for debate: the executive order is illegal and will not stand in New York.”

Blakeman defended his action.

“We’re not being anti-trans at all here in Nassau County. People who say that, I take great offense. We love all people here in Nassau County,” he said.

In his legal action, Blakeman is asking the court to hold off on enforcing the attorney general’s five-day deadline to rescind his executive order, at least until arguments can be heard. The County Executive says he’s optimistic of winning this case, as he puts it, to protect women’s sports and ensure a level playing field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.