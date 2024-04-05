Nasrallah: Iran response for Israeli consulate strike 'is coming'

Lebanese clerics listen to a televised speech by pro-Iranian Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah during an event ahead of al-Quds Day. Marwan Naamani/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday that the Iranian retaliation for the attack on its consulate in Damascus "is coming inevitably."

Nasrallah, during a rally to mark Jerusalem Day, described the alleged Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus earlier this week as a “turning point” with consequences.

On Monday, two brigadier generals and five other members of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) were killed in an airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in the Syrian capital Damascus.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, six Syrian citizens were also killed.

Israel has not commented on the incident so far.

Nasrallah said Hezbollah is not afraid of any war with Israel and is “well prepared.

"We have not used the main weapons nor the main forces," he said.

The Hezbollah leader spoke to a crowd gathered at the group's stronghold in a southern Beirut suburb. He appeared, as usual, via video link. Hezbollah fighters clad in milita fatigues and some wearing masks on their faces were in the crowd.

He called on his people to be prepared and ready.

"If they (Israelis) want a war, we say to them...welcome," Nasrallah vowed.

Nasrallah reiterated his stance that the Lebanese front near the Israeli border in south Lebanon is linked to the Gaza war. "When the war stops in Gaza it will stop here," he added.