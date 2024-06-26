Nashville's popular 12 South coffee shop Portland Brew to close

Portland Brew's longstanding 12 South location will close at the end of the summer to make way for an as-yet-unknown new business. Owner Charles Treadway confirmed to the Tennessean on Wednesday that the longtime Nashville coffee shop will shutter in August.

Portland Brew, which uses the slogan: "Taste of the northwest," has been serving at 2605 12th Ave South for more than 20 years. The coffee shop and cafe's first location was in the Sylvan Park neighborhood and it has since expanded to 12 South and East Nashville.

Treadway purchased the 12 South building in 2004 for $312,000, in the most recent sale for the address listed in Metro Nashville property records. The new tenant is expected to announce their arrival later this year.

Portland Brew in the 12 South neighborhood will close at the end of summer after operating in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.

Tennessee House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons was one of the first to publicly discuss the closure earlier this month in a post on social media platform X, leading dozens of people to mourn the well-known coffee shop in the comments.

"Ok, I’ve officially had it. Now, Portland Brew on 12South is closing. This 'New Nashville' garbage is for the birds," Clemmons posted on X.

The Nash Network, a community-based networking group with over 26,000 followers, took to social media last week to ask other Nashville businesses to help hire the Portland Brew 12 South workers who will lose their jobs come August.

"Their staff have not been offered options at their other location, so if you are hiring, please comment," the post states.

Several local businesses responded with information about jobs, including East Nashville boutique Whiskey Water, multi-location coffee shop Retrograde, Donelson's Bagelshop and more.

