Nashville's East Bank: Deal passage paves way for new housing, retail, transit along river

Dozens of acres of city-owned parking lots on the East Bank of the Cumberland River are one step closer to transforming into Nashville's newest neighborhood.

Metro Council on Tuesday gave the final stamp of approval to a deal to develop the first 30 acres of more than 100 acres of Metro-owned land. Over the next several years, Boston-based developer The Fallon Company will construct 1,550 residential units (including 695 affordable units), a child care center, retail and office space, hotels, a transit center and a portion of a new boulevard running parallel to the river.

Fallon will lease the land from the city for the next 99 years, cementing income restrictions for affordable housing units for the entirety of the lease, according to deal documents.

The deal, introduced in late February, largely sailed through the council's approval process, with a few alterations to clarify street design standards, business restrictions and affordable housing details. Metro Council passed the deal unanimously Tuesday.

The 30 acres will bracket a new, enclosed $2.1 billion Nissan Stadium currently under construction between the existing stadium and Interstate 24.

Metro Council also approved a separate, nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, detailing TPAC's plans to construct a new facility next to an enhanced John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

The job site will have strengthened worker pay and security protections thanks to an agreement between Fallon and Laborers' International Union of North America Local 386. Under the memorandum of understanding between the two parties, East Bank workers will receive mandatory safety training and wages equal to Nashville's living wage, at minimum.

The deal's approval represents the beginning of decades of public-private partnership to redevelop under-used Metro lots across the river from Nashville's downtown core. The project will be Metro's largest redevelopment endeavor to date. Private developers have already begun planning and constructing mixed-use developments and hotels on previously industrial surrounding plots that are now considered prime real estate.

But construction on Metro's land won't start right away — Metro Chief Development Officer Bob Mendes said Mayor Freddie O'Connell's administration plans to bring a finalized agreement with TPAC and proposed zoning changes to Nashville's council for approval this summer.

Nuts and bolts: What's in Nashville's East Bank development deal

Who pays for this?

According to Metro documents, infrastructure for the 30-acre development zone will cost about $66.5 million in today's dollars (not including contingencies and other "soft" costs).

Fallon will cover approximately $32.8 million, including roadways and a portion of the pedestrian bridge extension.

TPAC will fund and construct about $30.6 million in infrastructure and pedestrian bridge improvements.

Metro will fund about $3.1 million to relocate a pipeline and extend the "Music City Mile" pedestrian bridge across the East Bank Boulevard. (Should Metro decide to build a parking garage to comply with its 2,000-space pledge to the Titans, it could cost the city upwards of $46.8 million).

Under the proposed agreement, TPAC will cover all of its own construction and operating costs. Metro would enter into a 35-year lease with rent set at $100 per year with two optional 30-year renewal terms (with rent then set at 25% of the market value at that time, with annual increases).

Fallon's rent for the 99-year lease would be based on market value with a 2.5% escalator each year (with the potential of another 0.25% adjustment every decade). Upon the sale or refinancing of any leased property within the 30 acres, Metro will receive a percentage of the proceeds: 0.75% for market residential ground leases and 1% for other ground leases (0% for all-affordable residential buildings).

As an example, Metro could make around $560,000 in annual rent for a 2-acre residential property valued at $14 million. Should that property sell for $240 million, Metro would make $1.8 million (0.75%) from that sale. Large buildings generally change hands every seven to 12 years, likely giving Metro multiple opportunities to capture some of the land's increasing value through the lifetime of the lease.

