Nashville weather update: Severe storms possible Wednesday, persistent rain into weekend

More April showers, that may produce some severe storms, large hail and damaging winds, are in the forecast for Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

The region will be under a marginal risk (1 of 5) for severe storms Wednesday afternoon.

"This is a conditional threat for severe weather, meaning that thunderstorms may have difficulty developing," the National Weather Service said. "If they do, then they may become severe."

The severe storms could hit the region between 1-7 p.m. Wednesday.

But that's not the only rain Nashville will see. Rainy weather will persist, with a brief reprieve during the day Thursday, only to return in the evening, with chances continuing through the weekend, according to the weather service.

The rain will also wash the region in seasonably cool temperatures with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

An active pattern is ahead for the remainder of the week with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms. While the threat is low, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon with hail and damaging winds possible. #TNwx pic.twitter.com/qN2SSlo0uQ — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) April 16, 2024

Nashville area radar

Nashville forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy to start with a the day gradually becoming more sunny as it warms up to a high of 87. A slight chance of showers overnight and a thunderstorm between 2-4 a.m. with lows around 67.

Wednesday: Showers likely and a thunderstorm possible before 8 a.m. then severe storms possible in the afternoon. Highs around 83 before overnight lows dip to 61.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 2-5 p.m., then a chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Overall, sunny with highs near 87. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms again in the evening after 8 p.m. with lows around 64.

Friday: 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day with a high near 75. Overnight, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 53.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, though partly sunny with a high near 68. Then a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight with a low around 48.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 64 and overnight lows around 43.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville weather update: Strong storms possible, rain through weekend