Nashville weather radar: Middle Tennessee could see severe weather, track it here

Middle Tennessee could be looking at some unforgiving weather ahead of the weekend.

Nashville and much of Middle Tennessee are in the path of a swath of severe storms that are expected to start rolling into the area starting Thursday night and last through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

All of Middle Tennessee could see strong storms however the greatest threat for strong to severe storms will be along and west of Interstate 65.

Keep up with the storms progress with the National Weather Service's radar feed below.

Nashville, Middle Tennessee weather radar

Nashville, Tennessee weather warnings

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville radar: Track severe weather through Middle Tennessee