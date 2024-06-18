Nashville teen shot in head, in critical condition as police investigate

Nashville police are searching for more information after a 19-year-old was shot in the head and left in critical condition at a local hospital.

Darwin Henriquez-Perdomo was dropped off by an unknown person at Southern Hills Medical Center Sunday morning, Nashville police said in a statement Monday. The teen was then transferred to Skyline Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Detectives determined Henriquez-Perdomo was shot about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot behind a tire shop in the 3900 block of Nolensville Pike.

"According to witnesses at the scene, a large group of vehicles in the parking lot were doing donuts and driving erratically when multiple shots were fired and the victim was struck," police said.

Investigators said they do not yet know why someone opened fire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Teen shot in head, detectives seek information