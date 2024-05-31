Nashville teen charged after mother's boyfriend killed in April shooting

Nashville police took a teen into custody in connection with the April death of her mother's boyfriend.

Dorsey Moorlet, 37, was leaving Forest Park Apartments in Bellevue on April 19 to go to work when he doubled back for a forgotten item, police said. He was then found with a gunshot wound just outside the apartment after witnesses heard gunfire around 10:15 p.m.

Moorlet was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, police said.

Police announced the arrest of Jamya Bolton-Madison, 19, Thursday evening.

The day after Moorlet's death, a witness spoke with police and said the teen confessed to the shooting which was captured on a camera surveillance system inside the apartment, according to an arrest affidavit. A camera mounted outside the front door of the apartment did not work, the witness told police.

The first witness also reported her firearm stolen, and said she believed it was the one used in the shooting.

On Thursday, a second witness told police they saw Bolton-Madison carrying a gun similar to the stolen one.

"Witness 2 spoke with the defendant, who admitted to stealing the weapon prior to the murder, and was still in possession of the stolen firearm," the arrest affidavit said. "The defendant stated the firearm was used in the victim's murder."

The witness told police they asked Bolton-Madison to surrender the gun to which she refused, according to the affidavit.

"The defendant admitted to killing the victim to Witness 2," the affidavit said.

Bolton-Madison was charged with criminal homicide, gun theft and evidence tampering, police said. She was booked at the Downtown Detention Center shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. She's being held in lieu of a $112,500 bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Teen charged after man killed in Bellevue shooting