Nashville taps former US attorney to review police oversight complaint

The city is launching an independent investigation into the Metro Nashville Police Department following explosive allegations in a complaint from a retired police lieutenant detailing an alleged culture of mismanagement, failure to investigate misconduct and an overall lack of transparency.

The complaint was filed against the MNPD on May 22 by Garet Davidson, 37, who joined the department in 2011. Davidson retired earlier this year after serving for two years in the department’s Office of Professional Accountability, which is the internal affairs division.

The Tennessean late Wednesday obtained a copy of Davidson's full 61-page report, which details misconduct allegations against some of the department’s top brass. The department has since released a redacted version.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell in a statement Friday said the city will conduct an independent investigation into the allegations headed by former U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III of the Butler Snow law firm in Memphis.

“Recognizing that these are allegations, which are unproven at this time, I, Chief of Police John Drake, Civilian Review Board director Jill Fitcheard, and the Department of Law Director Wally Dietz all have a strong interest in ensuring the integrity of the investigation,” the mayor said.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said in a statement the department has been reviewing the complaint and will conduct its own investigation.

"As this occurs, we will look at whether our administrative processes for internal investigation and discipline need any refinement," he said. "A periodic review of practices and procedures in a large police department such as ours is healthy for the organization."

Metro Police Chief John Drake delivers remarks during the Nashville Remembers candlelight vigil to mourn and honor the victims of The Covenant School mass shooting at Public Square Park Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.

The complaint was first mentioned in a special Nashville Community Review Board meeting last week after members of the board obtained a copy.

Board members were alarmed to read allegations by Davidson that two high-ranking police officials worked behind the scenes with state lawmakers to pass legislation in 2023 that abolished community police oversight boards in Tennessee.

In his complaint, Davidson said a deputy chief was even presented with a “small, laser engraved crystal-style award” in the department for his efforts.

The explosive allegations come as the Community Review Board, formed after the state law passed, is working on a memorandum of understanding with the police department to resume investigating officer misconduct under the outlines of the new law.

But members last week said their trust has been broken. They have called for a federal investigation.

"No citizen would say, 'Go ahead and negotiate with someone you don't trust,'" board member Mark Wynn, a former police officer, said in the meeting.

Other allegations in the report include:

Rank-biased investigations and poor decisions

Davidson said the department has a pattern of rank-biased investigations that led to more favorable outcomes for high-ranking personnel.

Davidson said high-ranking officials accused of misconduct are often permitted to resign rather than face discipline. He noted the case of a former deputy chief who was permitted to resign “without taking responsibility” for an alleged aggressive confrontation with a training instructor.

Davidson said the department has also failed to implement a “zero tolerance” policy regarding harassment and discrimination of employees.

In one example, he said a lieutenant had a pattern of treating female employees differently and allegedly “placed his hands” on them. One female training officer was significantly injured after the lieutenant “carelessly moved academy equipment” and later said she was made to feel “ignored and invisible” after the incident.

The lieutenant was not demoted but was later reassigned to a position where he was not supervising anyone.

Mishandling Covenant School leak

Davidson’s report also accuses an assistant chief of mishandling the internal investigation into leaked photographs of the Covenant School shooter’s journal.

The department initially placed seven officers on administrative assignment during the investigation, but ultimately were unable to identify who leaked the images. In total, 10 officers were reassigned from their positions in the specialized investigation unit.

According to Davidson, an assistant chief hovered over the investigation to find the leaker, encouraging a hasty process jeopardizing the investigation. Ultimately the investigation showed the officers removed from their positions had nothing to do with the leak, but they were reassigned nonetheless, Davidson said, giving the public perception of guilt where there was none.

Seeing how the 'sausage was made'

Davidson in a podcast said he retired from his job earlier this year and filed the complaint because he believed it was the right thing to do, though it meant less financial stability.

He is now a writer and has published his first fantasy novel.

“There are moments in our lives where we face decisions about doing what is right,” he said in the podcast. “I need to be able to live with myself.“

Davidson said his leadership role in the office tasked with overseeing police misconduct allegations gave him an inside view into how the “sausage was made” and it often “wasn’t pretty.”

He said he wondered whether the department was protecting itself instead of the public.

“Increasingly I realized that it was just the department protecting itself and often it was just certain people within the department - command staff protecting command staff.. and that’s not fair,” he said. ““The MNPD got so many things right, but there were still too many things wrong.”

Criag Shoup contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Metro Nashville taps former US attorney to review police oversight complaint