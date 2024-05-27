Nashville AT&T outage might impact some 911 calls, emergency communications center says

Metro Nashville Department of Emergency Communications reported on Monday that AT&T wireless customers in the area are having outages, which could prohibit access to 911 services.

AT&T users who may be affected can still contact 911 during an emergency in Nashville through a landline or with Wi-Fi calling solution, according to the emergency communications department's social media post.

Those who don’t have an emergency should not test 911, the department office said.

Non-emergency numbers HubNashville (311) or 615-862-8600 are options for emergency calls if 911 isn’t accessible, according to the emergency communications department.

The emergency communications department is in contact with AT&T, the social media post states.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

Storms were forecast overnight Sunday into Monday in Middle Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville AT&T wireless outages might prohibit some to make 911 calls