Nashville summer camps 2024: Spots are going fast. Here are our top picks

With spring slowly creeping in around Nashville, that means it's already time to start planning for summer camps and programs for kids.

Got a kiddo who loves sports? There's a camp for that. Raising an aspiring artist? There's one for that, too. Looking for ways to challenge a bright young mind to learn, grow and discover new things? We've got you covered. Looking for a traditional sleepaway or day camp experience? Yep, you guessed it. There's a camp for that!

While the Nashville area is bursting at the seams with options, spots for some camps fill up as early as February and March — so now is the time to lock down plans and register.

We asked our readers for their favorites (and did a little research ourselves) and put together our top picks to get you started.

Adventure Science Center camps

The Adventure Science Center is offering a series of camps for kids of all ages, along with before- and after-care options, from May through August this year. This year's camp themes include space, wilderness exploration, robotics and electronics, Legos and engineering, discovery, fashion, dinosaurs, super heroes and villains, animals and (of course) science.

Ages : 5-12, ages vary by camp.

Dates : Various from May-August.

Times: Days vary, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with before- and after-care options.

Learn more at adventuresci.org/events-programs/camps.

Children learn about the planets at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville.

Boy Scout camps

The Middle Tennessee Council for the Boy Scouts of America has a wide variety of camps for Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and their families. They have everything from day camps to family programs throughout the summer, with offerings for kids ages 5-17.

Dates, pricing and times vary widely across each program.

Learn more at mtcbsa.org/camping.

Camp Caverns

The Caverns, roughly an hour-and-a-half from Nashville, are a popular tourist destination for the region. But did you know they also offer sleepaway camps for kids? The camp runs in two sessions and offers cave exploration, nature adventures, yurts for sleeping, fire pits and a variety of activities on camp grounds.

Ages : 8-14.

Dates : July 7-13 and 14-20.

Times: Overnight.

Learn more at thecaverns.com/camp-caverns.

Camp Davis

Camp Davis, hosted by the Gordon Jewish Community Center, has a traditional camp for kids in grades K-8, specialty camps for kids in grades 1-6 and a counselor-in-training program for kids in grades 9-10.

Ages : 5-16.

Dates : Varies by program.

Times: Days vary, 7:55 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Learn more at campdavisnashville.com.

Camp Widjiwagan

Camp Widjiwagan, hosted at the Joe C. Davis YMCA Outdoor Center, has a variety of day, overnight and ranch camps for children ages 5-17. The camp schedule runs from late May through early August.

Ages : 5-17.

Dates : Various camps from May through August.

Times: Varied by camp, with some overnight options.

Learn more at CampWidji.org/summer-camps.

Camp YI

Camp YI, which stands for "Youth Incorporated," offers a traditional overnight summer camp. It offers everything from swimming to horseback riding on its 175-acre peninsula on Percy Priest Lake.

Ages : 8-14.

Dates : Multiple Sunday-Friday camps from June through July.

Times: Overnight.

Learn more at CampYI.org/summer-camp.

Cheekwood camps

The picturesque Cheekwood Estate and Gardens offers a variety of full- and half-day camps for kids, with activities like pottery, learning about bugs and plants, exploring textiles and growing gardens. Afternoon care is also available.

Ages : 5-14.

Dates : Multiple sessions from June through July.

Times: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with half-day options from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m.

Learn more at cheekwood.org/learn.

Families walk the garden trails at Cheekwood's Bracken Foundation Children's Garden.

Climb Nashville camp

Got a climber on your hands? Put those skills to good use at Climb Nashville , which offers weeklong day camps through the summer.

Ages : 6-12.

Dates : Multiple sessions from June through July.

Times: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more at TheClimbGyms.com/nashville/summer-camp.

Girl Scout camps

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee has camp options for children in grades K-12 throughout the summer. Campers will forge new skills, build confidence and learn social and emotional skills.

Ages : Varied by camp.

Dates : Multiple camps from June through July.

Times: Varied, with day camp and overnight options.

Learn more at GSmidtn.org/summer-camp.

Harbor Island Yacht Club Summer Sail Camp

Kids with all levels of sailing experience are welcome at the HIYC Summer Sail Camp. They'll learn the basics of sailing, racing and handling a small boat under the watchful eye of trained adults and counselors.

Ages : 7-17.

Dates : Multiple sessions in June.

Times: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more at hiyc.org/summer-sail-camp.

Leadership Academy camps

Leadership Academy offers a wide variety of camps for kids ages 5-17, prioritizing autonomy and leadership to build confidence in kids. It has overnight camps, day camps and even mountain bike camps this summer.

Ages : Various options for kids ages 5-17.

Dates : Varied from June through early August.

Times: Varied, with day camp and overnight options.

Learn more a leadershipacademytn.org.

Metro Parks camps and summer programs

Metro Parks hosts several summer camps across its facilities every summer, including camps for tennis, dance, nature exploration and more. Community centers across the city also host summer programs. Ages, dates and programs vary depending on what option you choose.

Learn more at nashville.gov/departments/parks/services/register-summer-camp.

Mundito Spanish Summer Camp

Mundito Spanish runs several weeks of language and cultural camps throughout the summer. This summer's theme is Explora Conmigo and has both daily and weekly rates available, with after-care options.

Ages : Suitable for children of all ages.

Dates : Multiple options from June through July.

Times: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with after-care options available until 3 p.m.

Learn more at munditospanish.com/camp.

Nashville Children's Theatre camp

The Nashville Children's Theatre has a stunning array of day camps for all ages throughout the summer, giving kids the chance to learn everything from the basics of theater to production skills. It also hosts a handful of "company camps" that culminate with performances at the end.

Ages : 4-18, varied by program.

Dates : Various options from May through August.

Times: Days vary by program, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.* with free before and after care available

Learn more at NashvilleChildrensTheatre.org/drama-school.

*Production camps run until 4 p.m. unless otherwise specified.

Nashville Pilot Camp

Designed for older kids, the Nashville Pilot Camp gives kids a weeklong experience learning about aviation, technology and engineering, with a chance to fly a plane (with supervision, of course).

Ages : 13-18.

Dates : June 24-28.

Times: Not listed, contact the camp for more information.

Learn more at TnFlightTraining.com/camp.

Nashville SC, Nashville Sounds, Nashville Predators, Tennessee Titans camps

Nashville's professional sports teams all offer special summer camps for kids, including soccer, baseball, hockey and football. Age ranges, dates and times range depending on what camp you choose. Here's a rundown on where to find out more.

Nashville S.C.

If you've got a young soccer enthusiast in your family, the NSC Academy Camps may be the right fit for them. There are multiple sessions from May through July, typically running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Learn more at NashvilleSC.com/camps.

Nashville Sounds

The Nashville Sounds have hosted a series of Play Ball Weekends in the past, with free baseball and softball clinics for kids ages 4-12. However, it appears 2024 dates are not yet online.

Keep an eye on updates and learn more at milb.com/nashville/fans/playball.

Nashville Predators

The Preds host a series of camps and clinics throughout the summer months, including a girls hockey camp, a goalie camp and more. Dates and times vary by program.

Learn more at nhl.com/predators/fordicecenter/camps-clinics.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans host a series of youth football camps each year. However, 2024 dates are not yet online.

Keep an eye on updates and learn more at tennesseetitans.com/community/youth-football-camps.

Nashville Zoo camps and programs

Families walk through Promise Park while visiting the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere.

The Nashville Zoo runs day camps designed to encourage young animal lovers and help them to connect with nature as they learn. These camps are already filling up quick, so hop on it soon if you want to join one.

Ages : Grades K-12.

Days vary by camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with before- and after-care options.

Learn more at nashvillezoo.org/camp.

The zoo also has a year-round schedule of overnight experiences called Night Owls. Group and individual pricing is available. Learn more at nashvillezoo.org/group-programs.

Camps for children with special needs, difficult experiences

While some of the area's larger summer camp programs have options tailored to children with special needs, there are also specialty camps that hone in on specific experiences. Here are just a few options.

Camp Hope (via the Vanderbilt Burn Center)

Camp Hope is a nonprofit extension of the Vanderbilt Burn Center for children who have survived burn injuries. It is an overnight camp with fun summer activities, challenges and opportunities for physical and emotional healing built-in.

Ages : 6-16.

Dates : July 17-20.

Times: Overnight.

Learn more at vanderbilthealth.com/information/burn-center-camp-hope.

Jadrian Lopez slides on the firefighter challenge during Camp Hope in Columbia, The four-day camp, hosted by the Vanderbilt Burn Center, is designed to empower, celebrate and give space for healing for kids who have burn injuries.

Camp Forget-Me-Not

Hosted by Alive Hospice, this camp is for children grieving the death of someone that was important in their lives. It combines a traditional camp experience with therapeutic activities with licensed grief counselors and peers.

Ages : 8-17.

Dates : Aug. 17-18.

Times: Overnight.

Learn more at alivehospice.org/news-events/camps.

Empower Me Center

The Empower Me Center offers several camps throughout the summer for people ages 5-21 with a wide variety of special needs. The day camps are under the supervision of trained health professionals and fun activities that adapt to each camper's needs.

Ages : 5-21.

Dates : Several sessions from June through July.

Times: Days vary, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with before- and after-care options available.

Learn more at EmpowerMeCenter.com/day-camps.

Fun on the Farm with Saddle Up

Saddle Up offers a program that teaches children with disabilities to ride horses. One week each summer, they even offer lessons where kids can bring a sibling along.

Ages : 6-18.

Dates : Several sessions in June and July.

Times: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn more at saddleupnashville.org/fun-on-the-farm.

Camps offered by schools

Tons of schools around the Nashville area host summer programming and camps. Here's a roundup of some of those schools, along with links to find out more.

Battleground Academy

BGA offers a lineup of half- and full-day camps for rising kindergarteners through 12th graders. The camps also have before- and after-care options. Learn more at battlegroundacademy.org/student-life/summer-camps.

Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy offers academic, fine arts and athletic camps, including half- and full-day options. After care is also available for children in Pre-K through eighth grade. Learn more at SummerAtBA.com.

Currey Ingram

Currey Ingram Academy is offering eight different camps, including the popular Camp Beech Creek day camp. It also has programs for youth and children with special needs. Learn more about what's on the schedule this summer at CurreyIngram.org/community/summer-programs.

Ensworth

Ensworth offers camps focused on enrichment, sports and arts for kids ages 3-18. While most camps are open to the public, some are just for those enrolled at the school. Learn more at ensworth.com/programs/summer-offerings.

Harding Academy

From sports and animals to Minecraft and cheer, Harding Academy has a full slate of summer programs for kids entering Pre-K through eighth grade. Programs are open to all kids in the greater Nashville area. Learn more at hardingacademy.org/community/summer-programs.

Harpeth Hall

Harpeth Hall, an all-girls school, has girls camps for sports, art, music, science and more throughout the summer. There are programs for girls in grades K-8, along with special programs focused on STEM, learning and at-risk youth for older girls. Learn more at harpethhall.org/community/summer-camps.

Montgomery Bell Academy

Montgomery Bell Academy offers sports, academic and enrichment camps throughout the summer for children in grades Pre-K to 12. The selection of camps range from cheerleading to nature exploration. Learn more at montgomerybell.edu/camps.

Franklin Road Academy

Franklin Road Academy has a variety of full- and half-day sports and enrichment camps, with options for children in grades Pre-K-10 along with before and after care available. Learn more at franklinroadacademy.com/summer-camp.

Metro Nashville Public Schools

MNPS has a free, academically enriching summer program known as Promising Scholars. Times and dates vary by age group, with half- and-full-day options. Some sites provide after-care options. Learn more at mnps.org/students-families/services/before-and-after-care/summer_programs

A student participates in the Promising Scholars summer program offered by the Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Camps offered by universities

Several universities across Nashville offer summer camps for sports, learning experiences and more. Here are just a few. Age ranges, dates and times range depending on what camp you choose.

Belmont University

Belmont University offers a variety of summer programs focused on athletics, science, math, art, music and more. Pro tip: The Watkins College of Art camps, known as the R.O.Y.G.B.I.V. Multi-Arts Camps, seem to be a popular pick for kids ages 6-11.

Learn more at belmont.edu/summer-camps.

Lipscomb University

Lipscomb University offers a variety of sports camps. It also has an Impact Summer Camp for grades 6-8 and 9-12, along with a Summer Fashion Academy for high schoolers.

Learn more about sports camps at lipscombsportscamps.com. Learn more about the Impact Summer Camp at LUimpact.com. Learn more about the Summer Fashion Academy at lipscomb.edu/academics/programs/summer-fashion-academy.

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University offers summer programs ranging from academic to athletic camps. It even has a Space Science Camp that runs at the Dyer Observatory.

Learn more at vanderbilt.edu/child-family-center/resource-quick-links/summer-programs.

