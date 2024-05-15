Nashville safety concerns lead female runners at Vanderbilt to unite with Chicks With Kicks

Emily Bertram and two friends recently went for a run that was supposed to be a scenic trip along the Shelby Bottoms Greenway to enjoy the beauty of Nashville.

As the trio was running down a path, a man blocked their way, forcing them to avoid him. The three laughed and brushed it off as they passed the man.

Then things took a turn, said Bertram, an Illinois native and junior special education major at Vanderbilt.

"As we ran past, he had started verbally yelling very horrible things at us, which is obviously extremely scary," Bertram said.

It was 7 a.m., and few people were out in the park. Bertram said her friends called police, who told them it wasn't the first call they had received about the man. One caller alleged the man had a weapon, Bertram said.

When Bertram first stepped on campus three years ago, she never thought about safety when running in her new city. Carrying an attack whistle and pepper spray never crossed her mind. That's changed now.

"I never thought about it until all of these news stories kept coming out, and I also felt like they just kept coming out one after another of these female runners getting assaulted, and it also seemed like what was happening to them was getting worse and worse," Bertram said.

Caroline Holland of Chicks With Kicks, walks through the campus at Vanderbilt University.

Like Bertram, Vanderbilt junior Caroline Holland has a passion for running.

But running in Nashville has become increasingly concerning in light of recent crimes, mostly against women, across the U.S.

Laken Riley was a 22-year-old nursing student at the University of Georgia. On Feb. 23, she was found dead in a wooded area at the university's main campus in Athens, Georgia. Police have charged Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, in connection with the death.

The attack hit close to home for Holland, who runs in Shelby Park, with it's vast trails and scenic wooded areas.

"Originally, I had been told that you stay in your campus, if you carry pepper spray, like if you notify your friends, if you run in daylight and have your phone on you, that's considered a safe run," Holland said. "Hearing about the story (of Riley's slaying) changed my perspective on that and think, well, you really are not safe as a girl at all."

It was a wakeup call, especially for someone who runs around the campus by herself at night, Holland said, noting that Vanderbilt's campus is not well-lit. She can't see if anyone is coming toward her at night.

"If you are running alone, you are putting yourself at risk," she said. "She (Riley) did all those things, and she had her phone and attempted to call 911. That was really scary to hear about, because running in a trail (Shelby Park) and some other trails around Nashville, a lot of the times by myself, I think, 'oh, it's fine, it's daylight.'"

Bertram said she will stay on campus when she runs alone, though she agrees with Holland that more lighting is needed around campus.

The student government has urged the university to add more lighting on campus, but progress has been slow. A university spokeswoman said via email last week that she didn't have any updated information on the initiative.

“Vanderbilt University Public Safety, along with other departments, performs regular nighttime safety walks to identify dark areas," the response also read. "Vanderbilt University has over 200 emergency phones in operation.”

Bertram thinks it isn't enough.

"I just kind of feel like they're waiting for something to happen," she said.

Growing up in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Holland said it was a safe area for runners, making her feel carefree when running alone. When she started running alone in Nashville, Holland said, she became wary of her surroundings and ran more in fear than fun.

All the boxes are checked for Holland's safety. But in the wake of Riley's homicide, she, too, doesn't feel like it's enough.

Holland says Riley's slaying and recent assault attempts in Nashville have given pause to several women she would see along her runs. But like many women, Holland and Bertram don't want to stop running.

Even with running partners, Bertram is concerned about assaults and random verbal tirades escalating to homicide.

Holland has created a group called Chicks With Kicks, giving women the power to run, get to know each other and stay safe in the city. Within 48 hours, more than 80 Vanderbilt woman joined a group chat, where they could find running partners to feel safer along the streets and parks of Metro Nashville.

"I'm hoping we can get back to our normal routine with Chicks With Kicks and will start to feel safer in pairs," Holland said.

She hopes other schools around the country will start chapters.

The group is evolving daily, with women in the text group mentioning running locations with others texting they will join.

There's strength in numbers, for Holland and the other Vanderbilt runners. She said she also hopes to get women together for self-defense classes at Vanderbilt.

"All the texts in the group are so supportive," Bertram said. "You have no idea if she (Holland) has saved any lives or not, but I like to think that maybe she has."

