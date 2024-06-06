Nashville reward up to $23K in Christmas 2022 road rage shooting, new clues sought

The reward for information in a suspected road-rage shooting on Christmas Day in 2022 that killed a Robertson County man has been increased to $23,000.

Christopher Spaunhorst, 37, of Greenbrier, was shot while he was driving his Ford F-150 on Interstate 24 between Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway in Nashville.

Police believe the gunfire came from a black, 2016-2017 Kia Optima.

Spaunhorst was hit multiple times and crashed his truck into a median wall. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was a father of five.

Police said shortly after the shooting that road rage was a possible motive.

Initially, residents raised $16,000 towards a reward for information in the case. Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for tips in homicide and cold cases. Recently, a local business owner contributed an additional $2,000 to the pot of reward money, brining the total possible payout to $23,000.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

