How Nashville Pride evolved in the 36 years since the city held its first parade

The phrase Pride parade in today’s Nashville is nearly synonymous with a single, vibrant image: confetti, banners, extravagant parade floats and even more extravagant fashion all bedecked in rainbow colors symbolizing the LGBTQ+ community.

But this eye-catching, high-spirited annual event didn’t always look like this.

In fact, in 1988 — the year the first Pride event occurred in Nashville — the event looked very different.

Starting at Fannie Mae Dees Park and walking to Centennial Park, around 125 participants marched in the first Pride parade, which was flanked by protestors and gawkers alike. Covered by The Tennessean in the June 26, 1988 edition, photos and accounts from the event show a group of casually-dressed participants waving banners and smiling to onlookers, while protestors alongside blamed the marchers for everything from the recent lack of rainfall to the AIDS epidemic.

Some of the more than 250 people march in the first Nashville Lesbian and Gay Pride parade from Fannie Mae Dees Park to Centennial Park on June 25, 1988. The parade was one of several local activities held to celebrate Nashville Pride Week, which ends the next day.

“We had no idea how many people would actually show up, or even march,” Jeffery Ellis, publisher of the first weekly gay newspaper in Tennessee and one of the emcees of the 1988 Pride parade, said in a recent interview. “But it gave us all a very really sense of community.”

At the time, Ellis said, the LGBTQ+ community was not organized like today — it was still difficult to come out as queer, and in many cases, detrimental to one’s livelihood.

A lesbian couple interviewed by The Tennessean at the 1988 parade stood alongside the festivities, telling reporters that they could not actively participate in the parade, or even give their names to the paper, because they were not out to their families and “had to live and work in this city.”

“Given the stereotypes about lesbians and gays, I think it would be detrimental to my work with people,” one of the women said at the time.

Mel Perry, left, minister of Grace Bible Presbyterian Church, and one of his church members protest at the entrance to Centennial Park during the Nashville Lesbian and Gay Pride parade on June 25, 1988. About 250-300 people marched from Fannie Mae Dee Park to Centennial Park as part of Nashville Pride Week.

Despite the risk, Ellis said a number of activists within Nashville were inspired by the October 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, and wanted to do something in Music City. He said it was exactly what the community needed.

“For the first time in my life, we felt we were a community working together,” Ellis said. “It wasn’t just going to a bar. We were there at the right moment. And when this seed of activism was planted, we helped it to grow.”

Now, as Nashville Pride celebrates its 36th year being out and proud in the heart of Music City, Brady Ruffin, a board member at Nashville Pride, said if he could tell the original organizers and participants anything, it would be an emphatic thank you.

Some of the more than 250 people start the first Nashville Lesbian and Gay Pride parade from Fannie Mae Dees Park to Centennial Park on June 25, 1988. The parade was one of several local activities held to celebrate Nashville Pride Week, which ends the next day.

“I don’t even think they realized what type of infrastructure they were building,” Ruffin said. “But they were really building the groundwork for an important space that is integral to the wellbeing, the happiness, the joy and the authenticity of an entire queer community in the state of Tennessee.

“I can’t imagine what they had to overcome to even have that first pride festival. I hope they know their work mattered, and that it didn’t only make a difference in 1988 but that 36 years later we’d be having a festival with over 125,000 people attending, living their authentic and vulnerable selves, and experiencing queer joy. It’s just as necessary in 2024 as it was in 1988.”

The USA Today Network - Tennessee's coverage of First Amendment issues is funded through a collaboration between the Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners.

