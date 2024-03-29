Nashville police: Two 14-year-olds charged after man shot, killed over $300

Two 14-year-olds are facing criminal homicide charges after a 30-year-old man was shot to death Thursday at an apartment complex near downtown

Nashville police were called to the University Court apartments shortly before 10 p.m.

Anthony Lee Buchanan Jr. was found dead at the scene in an alley. He'd suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Footage from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency showed two suspects fleeing the area to a nearby apartment. Investigators responded to that apartment and found the two teen boys there, the release said.

In an interview with police, the teens allegedly admitted to their involvement in the shooting, the news release said. The victim is alleged to have stolen $300 from one of the teens.

Police recovered four handguns, a large amount of marijunana and cocaine, the release said.

Both teens were charged with criminal homicide and juvenile handgun possession in juvenile court. The Tennessean does not name juvenile suspects unless they are charged as adults.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Two Nashville teens facing criminal homicide charges after man killed