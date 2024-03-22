Nashville police make second arrest in 2023 homicide investigation

Nashville police made a second arrest in a January 2023 homicide investigation.

Joequez Sangster, 26, on Thursday was taken into custody and booked into the Downtown Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder. Police last week arrested Stefanie Hernandez, 27, on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Timothy Fetter, 48, was killed Jan. 11, 2023, across from his family's auto business on East Old Hickory Boulevard. Fetter was shot while at his vehicle, investigators said, noting that they believe the shots that killed Fetter came from someone in a light-colored sedan that sped away from the scene.

Detectives suspect road rage as the likely motive for the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Second person charged in 2023 Nashville homicide, police say