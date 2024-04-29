Nashville police search for pick-up truck, clues after man found shot dead in city park

Police are searching for a pick-up truck after the owner was found dead in a South Nashville park at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Francisco Almazan-Rojas, 36, was fatally shot before his body was discovered in William Pitts Park off Tusculum Road, Nashville police said in a statement.

Almazan-Rojas' red, 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which he drove Saturday night, is missing, police said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting or the location of the truck, which bears Tennessee license plate number 450BKBB, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

