Nashville police investigating teen girl's 'accidental' shooting death in Edgehill home

Metro Nashville police officers are investigating the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl in her Edgehill home Saturday night after her mother said she accidentally discharged the gun.

The victim, Dearria Radley, died of a single gunshot just before 10 p.m. She was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting at Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Emergency Room.

Her mother was attempting to take keys out of her purse when she said she accidentally triggered an unholstered .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the purse, according to police.

"She said it went off as she was attempting to retrieve her keys from the purse," police said in a statement. "No charges have been placed at present."

MNPD's Youth Services Division continues to investigate the incident.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigating after mom 'accidentally' shoots teen