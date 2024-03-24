Nashville police are investigating Hermitage double homicide outside apartments

Metro Nashville Police are searching for three people suspected of shooting two teenage boys to death outside their Hermitage apartment complex on Saturday.

Camron McGlothen, 17, and a still-unidentified 18-year-old were each shot multiple times while standing by the breezeway of Hermitage Flat Apartments, at 5636 Old Hickory Boulevard. Police were still seeking the 18-year-old's closest relatives on Sunday afternoon.

Hermitage Precinct officers found the 18-year-old boy deceased when they arrived at the scene at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. McGlothen was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"Detectives believe that three suspects were involved," according to a Metro Nashville Police Department statement. "One of them was wearing a ski mask when the victims were approached. The suspects fled from the apartment complex after the victims were down."

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police are investigating Hermitage double homicide