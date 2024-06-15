Nashville police: Fired officer faces felony charges, helped make adult video on duty

A former Nashville police officer is facing felony official misconduct charges after investigators say he helped make an adult video while he was on duty.

Sean Herman, 33, was arrested Thursday at his Sumner County home, according to a news release issued by the police department.

The three-year veteran officer was fired on May 9, one day after investigators learned about the video, an OnlyFans skit, and identified Herman groping a woman's exposed breast in the footage, the release said.

The officer was wearing a police uniform and was shown from the chest down taking part in a mock traffic stop, the release said.

Investigators were able to determine that the video was made on the evening of April 26 in a Madison-area warehouse parking lot while Herman was working as a patrolman with the police department's Madison precinct, the release said.

Metro Police Chief John Drake ordered the investigation, which continued after Herman was fired and led to the officer's indictment on two counts of misconduct.

A Nashville Criminal Court judge set Herman’s bond at $3,000.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Fired Nashville cop indicted, accused of making adult video on duty