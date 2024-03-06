Nashville police charge 16-year-old in connection with February apartment complex shooting

A 16-year-old boy is charged with criminal homicide in connection to a February fatal shooting in Madison.

Police say Emmanuel Scott, 22, was fatally shot at Charter Village Apartment on Rio vista Drive. Investigators took the 16-year-old suspect into custody Wednesday in a vehicle, where they found two guns.

The Tennessean does not name juvenile suspects unless they are charged in adult court.

Police say the shooting may have been related to a robbery. Scott and the teen both lived at the apartment complex. There could be additional suspects charged in connection with the case, investigators said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Charter Village complex around 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and found Scott in a breezeway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police charge 16-year-old after fatal February shooting in Madison