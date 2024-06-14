Nashville officer fired and arrested after allegedly appearing in OnlyFans traffic stop skit video

A former Nashville police officer was arrested Thursday after he allegedly appeared in a risqué mock traffic stop skit in an OnlyFans video that was filmed while he was on duty, officials said.

Sean Herman was fired from the Metro Nashville Police Department on May 9, one day after detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division discovered the video and identified him as the man in it.

He was arrested at his home on two counts of felony official misconduct, the police department said in a news release.

Herman, 33, was allegedly wearing his uniform in the video and was seen from the chest down, the release states. In the skit, he allegedly "groped the exposed breast of the female driver," police said.

The video was filmed on April 26 in a warehouse parking lot in the Madison area while Herman was on duty as a patrol officer. A police spokesperson said Friday that the woman in the video and the person who filmed it were not employees.

Herman was employed with the department for three years. A judge set his bond at $3,000. Online jail records show that he was released Friday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com