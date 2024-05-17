Nashville mayor says implementing LPR cameras is ‘still in progress’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Absent in Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s budget for the next year is funding to roll out license plate readers (LPRs) across Davidson County.

Following a controversial six-month-pilot program, last August, Metro Council voted to approve making license plate readers permanent.

When News 2 asked O’Connell what the absence of LPRs in the budget means for the future of the program, he said they are still processing data from the pilot program and going through public response to the program.

“We will probably look at fine-tuning the policy that went into place that would set up potentially permanent LPR installation over the course of the next few months,” he said. “And then we will see how the Metro Council responds to that. And then given that, we’ll come back around and look at what it would look like to fund a full implementation based on the new policy. So I would say it’s still in progress.”

While MNPD has advocated for implementing LPRs for years, saying there is “no other tool” like them, there have been vocal critics of the technology.

“It was a purposefully intentional program targeting these communities,” said Dr. Sekou Franklin, a political science professor at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in January.

MNPD has repeatedly denied those claims.

O’Connell did not provide any further details on when LPRs will be rolled out in Nashville.

