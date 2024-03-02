Nashville march calls out pay, health inequity, other injustices as part of nationwide event

During a local march organized as part of a nationwide event, Tennessee clergy and nonprofit leaders called out socioeconomic injustice across the state and lawmakers’ attempt to dampen awareness of such crises.

A local chapter of the faith-based social justice movement, the Poor People’s Campaign sought to articulate a more progressive vision to address issues including the wealth gap, inadequate health care, and underfunded public schools.

While Nashville’s march was among 32 similar events across the country, it focused on local issues at the center of debate in the ongoing Tennessee legislative session.

“None of this, like a public school system they’re trying to bankrupt and then portray as unsalvageable, is accidental,” said the Rev. Dahron Johnson, a Nashville United Church of Christ minister. He said it in a speech to about 50 marchers at a rotunda in front of the state Capitol on Saturday morning.

One of the most important decisions currently facing the General Assembly is whether to expand school vouchers across the state to help pay for Tennessee students to attend private schools. In the past week, a House subcommittee passed the universal school choice proposal.

Johnson said the school voucher proposal and other Republican-led education policies limit awareness about various social ills.

“When those same folks then try to rewrite our history — when they try to whitewash, straight wash and cis-wash not only our textbooks and our classrooms ... it’s no surprise that the end result is my, your, our erasure from public life,” said Johnson, a trans woman.

Likewise, speaker Dustin Overton, a leader with the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Tennessee, a local chapter of a predominantly Black fraternity of Freemasons, took issue with blindness to neighbors’ struggles.

“Nashville, a city known for its vibrant music scene and thriving economy, hides a stark reality beneath its glitzy façade,” Overton said. “Behind the bright lights and bustling streets, individuals and families are struggling to make ends meet.”

In addition to Overton’s organization, attendees of Saturday’s march included pastors and congregants with local churches and other nonprofits such as Sunrise Movement Nashville, The Equity Alliance, Preserve Cheatham County, the Climate Reality Project, and the Nashville Peace & Justice Center.

The group assembled at McKendree United Methodist Church and then marched toward the state Capitol, some carrying signs and someone playing a trumpet.

Speaking about these issues from experience, Memphis resident and seminary student Christine Fox said her underemployment has caused her to live below the poverty level and to live without health insurance. Fox cited statistics about other Tennesseans in similar circumstances and called out Tennessee’s Republican supermajority for failing to address these needs.

“We are called to tend each other’s wounds,” Fox said in a speech. “We are not to follow the example of the Tennessee GOP who dress the wounds of God’s people as though their wounds are not serious.”

