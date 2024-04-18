Nashville man surrenders on vehicular homicide warrant in connection to November crash

A 27-year-old man wanted on a vehicular homicide warrant in connection to a Nov. 20 fatal crash turned himself in Thursday, authorities said.

Nicolas Abdul-Wali is jailed on a $25,000 bond for his role in the crash, which happened on Murfreesboro Pike at Dover Glen Drive and killed Miguel Sanchez Lara, 60, Metro Nashville Police Department said in a release.

Abdul-Wali was arrested after the crash on charges of driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of insurance, but as the investigation continued, police determined that he was driving at speeds in excess of 70 mph when he struck Lara, who was pulling out of an apartment complex, investigators said.

Lara died nine days later.

MNPD said in the release a vehicular homicide warrant was obtained last week against Abdul-Wali.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville man surrenders on vehicular homicide warrant