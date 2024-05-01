Nashville man killed in suspected road rage shooting in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re learning new details about a suspected road rage shooting that left a Nashville man dead in Memphis.

Frank Platt, described as a family man, was visiting his brothers Malcom and Michael in Memphis this week.

“Frank and my younger brother were going out to a property that we own to sit around the fire at our cabin and have a few beers, share some stories with some friends,” Frank’s brother Malcom said.

Frank and Michael were heading to meet some friends.

“As he pulled out of the driveway here, somewhere between here and the end of this road, somebody passed him in the turning lane doing about 90 miles an hour,” Malcom said. “Michael has terrible experiences with gunshots at night, finding bullets in his backyard and his front yard, and I guess it just set him off. Frank and Michael pulled up next to him, he stuck the barrel of an AR-15, I assume, out of the window and fired off three rounds and one of them struck my brother and killed him.”

Frank’s friends back home in Nashville are shocked.

He was heavily involved in the BBQ community.

“Frank was the man when it came to talking to BBQ teams,” friend Andy Gilley said. “Not just in Memphis, his reach goes further than Tennessee. I have seen so many tributes today, it’s been astonishing.”

“He is just the kindest soul,” Carla Stephenson said.

“He would have offered the man who shot him dinner,” Carrie Harper added.

The shooter is still out there.

Loved ones are coming to grips with losing Frank, but they want answers.

“If you have any compassion in your soul at all, if you have a relative that you hold dear, that you don’t want to see become another statistic in this city and you know something about this individual, speak up,” Platt said. “Call the police.”

Franks brother said after the shooting, they rushed to the hospital so they didn’t have time to get a tag number on the vehicle.

Loved ones are now planning a celebration of life for Frank.

Investigators said they’re working hard to get the shooter behind bars.

