Nashville man indicted for bank robbery while on supervised release for other bank robbery convictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was has been indicted in connection with a Nashville bank robbery that took place after he was released from federal prison, where he served time for two other robberies.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday, May 15, charging 44-year-old Jeremy Stacey Godwin, of Nashville, with one count of bank robbery.

According to the indictment and publicly available information, Godwin entered a Truist Bank on Nolensville Pike on April 9, where he demanded money while threatening to use a firearm. Officials said the bank teller gave Godwin approximately $2,400 before he fled the scene on foot.

Godwin was arrested when “a concerned citizen” contacted law enforcement after seeing local media outlets reporting on the bank robbery, which showed surveillance images of the suspect, the DOJ said.

At the time of April’s incident, authorities said Godwin was on supervised release after serving his prison sentences for prior convictions involving a SunTrust Bank robbery in Nashville on Sept. 3, 2016, and a Chase Bank robbery in Indianapolis on Sept. 8, 2017.

If convicted for the most recent bank robbery, Godwin faces up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the DOJ.

This case was reportedly investigated by the FBI and the Metro Nashville Police Department.

