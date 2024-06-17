Nashville man charged with homicide after police say he confessed to teen's fatal shooting

A 23-year-old Nashville man is charged with criminal homicide after police said he admitted to investigators that he fatally shot a 17-year-old girl Sunday at Cumberland View Homes in North Nashville.

Anthony L. Brooks turned himself in Sunday night and confessed to shooting Ebonique Farris around 2:15 p.m. the same day after they'd argued in the apartment complex's courtyard, according to a police.

A family member of Brooks turned the gun into police, an arrest affidavit noted.

After being shot, Farris was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died.

Farris is the 14th teen killed this year and the sixth slain in the last three weeks in Nashville. For the entirety of 2023, 18 homicide victims were identified as teens. Farris is the second teen killed in a week, police said.

