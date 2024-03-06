Nashville man charged in connection with Dec. 22 fatal shooting

A 31-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in North Nashville last year was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force after officials say he spent nearly three months on the run.

Rico Hall, 31, was arrested on an outstanding criminal homicide warrant and jailed on $110,000.

Metro Nashville Police say Dominique Bonds, 34, was shot in an alley of the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North around 2:20 a.m. Dec. 22.

Bonds knocked on a nearby apartment for help before he collapsed on the doorstep, police said. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man arrested, charged in connection with North Nashville shooting