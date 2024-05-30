What Nashville can learn from Phoenix's transit funding journey

Nashville leaders campaigning for a sales tax bump to pay for countywide transportation projects are taking cues from a decadeslong transportation funding push in Arizona's sweeping Maricopa County.

The fast-growing Western region anchored by Phoenix was home to more than 5 million people in 2022, compared to just over 2.1 million in Nashville and surrounding counties. Both areas added around 200,000 residents between 2018 and 2022, and both have seen cost of living (particularly, the cost of housing) rise more than 50% in that time frame.

But Maricopa County is about 20 years into its transit journey, with current Valley Metro operations including around 30 miles of light rail, a Tempe streetcar system and 100 bus routes. Meanwhile, Nashville is among just four major U.S. cities that have yet to establish dedicated funding for transportation projects.

Transportation funding efforts in Metro Nashville and Maricopa County are not an apples-to-apples comparison. Maricopa County's proposed extension of its already-in-place dedicated half-cent sales tax required the cooperation of 32 mayors, tribal chairs and county supervisors, in addition to hard-won approval from Arizona's state legislature, just to make it on the upcoming November ballot.

Nashville's transportation funding pitch — the city's second attempt since an unsuccessful vote in 2018 — is making its way toward its own ballot appearance and will head to the Metro Council for review after receiving a stamp of approval from the state comptroller.

Nashville business people and leaders, including Mayor Freddie O'Connell, compared notes with Maricopa County officials during a Nashville Chamber of Commerce trip in late April. Themes in O'Connell's May 14 State of Metro Address reflected transportation tax campaign advice gleaned from Arizona leaders on the trip.

People get off the Valley Metro light rail at the Indian School-Central Avenue stop in Phoenix on March 15, 2024.

How Nashville and Phoenix's transportation plans compare

Maricopa County's first half-cent sales tax bump for transportation sailed through with more than 70% voter support in 1985. The first 20 years of revenue focused on building out the region's freeway system.

Another half-cent regional tax was intended to fund mass transit shortly after, but that effort "bombed," said Ed Zuercher, executive director of the Maricopa Association of Governments. Phoenix and Tempe, two quickly urbanizing cities, decided there was no time to wait. Tempe enacted a citywide tax for transit, followed by Phoenix in 2000. Mass transit in Maricopa County is funded by a "hodgepodge of taxing sources … on a city-by-city basis," Zeurcher said.

Voters renewed the regional tax for another 20 years in 2004 with 58% in favor, continuing to fund freeway projects while this time expanding work to arterial roads and transit initiatives.

Valley Metro's initial 20 miles of light rail opened in December 2008. Extensions in 2016 and 2019 added about eight miles of track and connected downtown Mesa — a "suburb" equivalent in population to St. Louis — to Phoenix's northwest edge.

That regional funding source will expire in 2025 unless voters decide to extend it another 20 years. If the extension passes, the half-cent sales tax is expected to raise around $14.9 billion over the next two decades, with about 40% going toward freeway projects, 37% funding transit and about 23% supporting improvements to arterial streets and intersections. Maintenance for existing light rail is restricted to 3.5% of the transit funding bucket, with the remainder going toward bus rapid transit and other projects, a compromise made to appease conservative state legislators after a drawn-out battle to get the proposition ballot-approved.

O'Connell's proposed transportation improvement program would raise sales tax in Davidson County by half a cent to fund construction of 86 miles of sidewalk, an improved 24/7/365 bus-based transit system, 12 community transit centers, 17 park and ride facilities, 600 upgraded smart traffic signals and more.

An independent audit released in mid-May put the plan's total cost (including construction, operating, financing and reserves) at $6.93 billion over 15 years. The proposed sales tax surcharge would cover $3.26 billion of that cost, with revenue bond proceeds, federal and state grants, and farebox revenue making up the rest.

Approvals from the Tennessee comptroller, Metro Council and the Davidson County Election Commission are the remaining hurdles to make it on Davidson County voters' Nov. 5 ballots.

Nearly 60% of Nashville's proposed program would fund the expansion and enhancement of WeGo bus services, including Bus Rapid Transit (frequent bus service with dedicated bus lanes). In contrast to Nashville's previous attempt at a transportation tax that failed 64% to 36% in 2018, O'Connell's plan does not feature light rail, which is about five times more expensive to install than a comprehensive bus service.

In January 2024, Valley Metro logged 3,074,698 total riders, with 946,682 of those riding Valley Metro Rail. Nashville's WeGo bus system logged 667,491 total rides. In Phoenix, roughly 64% of commuters drive alone, and around 1% take public transit, according to American Community Survey estimates. In Nashville, an estimated 70% of commuters drive alone, while 0.7% take public transit.

Light rail works, but it 'does not work everywhere'

Zuercher and David Schwartz, executive director of Friends of Transit, were quick to highlight light rail's successes in Maricopa County, particularly its "rejuvenation" of Mesa.

"Mesa is an interesting story because it's traditionally more conservative than Phoenix or Tempe politically, but also a very strong local business community with a mayor who understood, early on, that this transit thing is our next step," said Zuercher, who also formerly served as the city manager of Phoenix. "They have aspirations ... to be seen as out of the shadow of Phoenix."

Since light rail opened in 2008, Mesa has added around 1,600 apartments, with another 1,500 in the pipeline, he estimated, and more than doubled the number of businesses.

A study by the Maricopa Association of Governments found that properties within half a mile of a light rail line appreciated in value 408% between 2000 and 2023, adjusted for inflation, well above Maricopa County's average property value increase of 232% during that period. Property values within half a mile of a freeway network appreciated 308%.

"The investment in transit paid off in more than just transportation," Zuercher said.

But light rail "does not work everywhere," he added. "Light rail works in a specific setting: dense, urbanized, no room to expand roads and freeways. ... Buses work in another setting. Commuter buses work in another."

Light rail was more nationally established when Phoenix began to build out its public transit system, Phoenix Light Rail Administrator Markus Coleman said, and data showed that light rail corridors saw more surrounding economic investment than bus rapid transit corridors. In introducing a new form of high capacity transit, Phoenix wanted to "go for the biggest and best." But BRT is "still a powerhouse of its own" and is now seen as "up and coming," he said.

A view of construction of a Valley Metro Rail line at Jefferson Street and Central Avenue in Phoenix on June 1, 2023.

Transit isn't a 'panacea,' but it does provide more options

"A lot of times, people see transit as a panacea," Schwartz said. "It's like, this is going to fix everything and we're going to be in nirvana after that. And it's not that ... it is one mode of transportation to get people where they want to go."

John Bullen, chief transportation officer for the Maricopa Association of Governments, said he was surprised by the amount of support for reliable, frequent transit options from people that might not be dedicated transit riders themselves.

"People wanted ... choices, and they consider transit an essential component of that overall mobility portfolio," Bullen said. "So while they might continue to take their cars, they wanted to be able to have access to transit, perhaps to go out to restaurants, shopping and entertainment, to be downtown, to visit family members."

Tony Bradley, president and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association, is not shy about his disapproval of Maricopa County's light rail initiative. But he and the Arizona Trucking Association "support things that move people, and the reality is people will go on buses," he said. Bus systems also offer more flexibility than light rail tracks to adjust plans if needs change.

Bradley said Nashville's 24/7/365 bus service plan is a "very laudable goal" but also a significant public subsidy. That doesn't mean people who don't regularly ride public transit won't be willing to pay for it, he added. His organization prefers spending money upfront to pay for roadway maintenance and transit options that lessen roadway wear-and-tear rather than paying for repairs after things break down.

"(People) don't want potholes, they don't want to sit in traffic, but they want others to have the opportunity to get where they need to, and that's why they're willing to subsidize," Bradley said. "And again, that's in their own self-interest. Because they understand that ... people need to get to work."

But Bradley is blunt on one point: "Transit is a subsidy, and there's going to be a point where people get frustrated with the subsidy, so you've got to be careful in how you deliver that, because you're going to look for renewal at some point and the reality is ... if we don't renew it, transit is going away, and that's not a good thing."

The Thelda Williams Transit Center on Jan. 23, 2024, in Phoenix.

More: Nashville transit plan supporters launch campaigns. Formal opposition absent — for now

Transit and economic development

Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Sanders said the business community has been clear: "We need to have a reliable transportation system to move people around." In a county with more jobs than people to fill them, making it easy to get to work can make a big difference for companies looking to hire, he said, and business community support for the campaign (both monetary and in messaging) has been crucial.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, a major manufacturer building a plant in north Phoenix, told Arizona legislators during the fight for state approval that it would not "be here without having that transportation option," Sanders said.

Bullen said high-capacity transit in areas that are dense with limited roadway capacity helps provide reliability that encourages development, whether transit takes the form of light rail or BRT.

"As we struggle with housing prices and development sort of further works its way out, people have to be far more intentional about where they live, how they access work, and being able to provide that transit connectivity to some of those workers is really important," Bullen said.

But Zuercher cautioned against promising growth.

"Growth is becoming not the greatest word for everybody, so we're careful to say now this is not about trying to make the region grow," he said. "This is about making places more accessible to those of us who are here and giving us more options for how to get where we want to go."

Coleman, Phoenix's light rail administrator, emphasized the use of transit-oriented development to offset gentrification concerns. O'Connell's proposal includes funding to purchase about 26 acres of land near planned transit centers to be used for potential affordable housing and community amenities.

"One of the first (transit-oriented development) grants that we received in the city of Phoenix, we actually used for business assistance … to help with the displacement and gentrification fear that comes along with these types of investments," Coleman said. The city used the funding to offer financial assistance to small and micro businesses along light rail corridors that were experiencing construction hardship.

And using the remnants of transit parcels for affordable and workforce housing opens up potential cost savings through federal programs, Coleman said.

Coleman also echoed a message O'Connell has often repeated: transit options can free up household income that would have been dedicated to maintaining personal vehicles. While gentrification and displacement concerns are real, the opportunity is there to "do a project with the community and not to the community."

