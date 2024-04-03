Nashville lawmakers move to add oversight to East Bank development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bill making its way through the state legislature would add a new oversight authority over the development of the East Bank.

Brought in the Tennessee General Assembly by Nashville legislators Sen. Charlane Oliver and Rep. Bob Freeman, the measure would establish the East Bank Development Authority. The goal of the authority is to “promote economic development” for the large site that will be the home of the new Titans stadium and Tennessee Performing Arts Center, among others.

Set into motion by past Mayor John Cooper, Nashville and the Metro Council have been working on a massive redevelopment plan for the area known as the East Bank. The first large piece of the puzzle was the approval of a massive new deal for the Tennessee Titans to get a new stadium. The controversial deal will be partially subsidized by Nashville and Tennessee taxpayers.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

Under the deal, the Titans will be responsible for $840 million of stadium funding and any cost overruns, $500 million will come from a contribution from the state and the remaining $760 million of the $2.1 billion budget will paid by revenue bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority. Those revenue bonds will be repaid through a 1% increase in Davidson County’s hotel occupancy tax and in-stadium sales tax.

The Authority would be managed by a board of directors who would be empowered to adopt, amend or repeal bylaws, execute contracts, hire people, oversee divisions within the Authority as necessary, and more. The board would also have the power to own and rent out properties located within the East Bank, grant approval of future projects.

According to the text of the bill, the board makeup would be required to include seven people who “reflect a broad range of skills and backgrounds necessary to supervise and carry out the work of the Authority.” Five of those board members will be appointed by Mayor Freddie O’Connell, and two will be appointed by the Metro Council. All members would have staggered terms, according to the bill.

The board would be required to meet quarterly, as well as for specially-called meetings by the board chair.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

In addition to passing the General Assembly’s muster, the East Bank Development Authority Act must also be approved by a two-thirds majority of the Metro Council, the bill states.

Both versions of the bill are still making their way through committee. Oliver’s bill will be heard by the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee on Tuesday, April 9. Freeman’s House bill was brought to the Committee for Calendar and Rules but was sent back to the Local Government Committee upon request. There is not yet a scheduled date for the bill to be heard in that committee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.