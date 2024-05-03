Nashville judge sets new court date for Grammy nominated Morgan Wallen to appear in August

Three things could happen in August when Morgan Wallen, the award-winning country music performer facing three felony charges, appears in court.

Davidson County prosecutors may call witnesses for a hearing on the facts of the case. They may, instead, settle. Or, depending on the court's schedule, they could kick the case down the road a little further.

"This is obviously a very complicated case, and it's not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses," Attorney Worrick Robinson said Friday morning. "Morgan will be there on Aug. 15."

Wallen, who performed the first of three planned concerts at Nissan Stadium Thursday night, did not appear in court Friday. He is represented by Robinson.

Wallen was charged April 7 with three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, each a Class E felony, and one count of disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor.

He was on the roof-top of Chief's, the six-story Nashville honky-tonk owned by Eric Church, at about 11 p.m. when he threw a chair over the railing to the street below, according to his arrest affidavit. Several Nashville police officers were standing in front of the bar when the chair landed just feet from them, according to the affidavit.

Video footage from the bar showed Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," the affidavit said.

On April 19, Wallen took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to release his first statement on the incident.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," he wrote. "I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

When asked if Robinson's preference would be to settle the case without a trial, he said he'd prepare for all options.

"I think everybody generally wins if you can resolve it in a manner that everybody can live with," Robinson said Friday.

Robinson remained hopeful this situation will be a learning moment for Wallen.

"Sometimes you have to go through things for your own to learn lessons in life, and I think that's applicable to Morgan Wallen, my son and everybody else's kids," he said.

