Nashville to ‘go dark’ on Saturday for Earth Hour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville will join several cities across the world Saturday in a “lights off” moment aimed to bring awareness to climate change.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell is urging Nashvillians to take part in Earth Hour by shutting off all non-essential lights for one hour on Saturday, March 23.

The effort takes place annually from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the last Saturday of March when residents, offices, landmarks and stadiums turn off non-essential lights to acknowledge the impact that can have on climate change and sustainability.

“The impact of Earth Hour is not measured in 60 minutes. It is a reminder of the impact that small actions can have on our collective ability to live sustainably,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “During the coldest days of the year, Nashvillians showed they can step up to reduce our energy footprint, and Metro was recently named a Bloomberg American Sustainable City, which will increase our capacity to make progress on issues of sustainability.”

Several organizations across the city will be taking part in the initiative, including Geodis Park, Nissan Stadium and First Horizon Park.

According to Mayor O’Connell, Metro will also turn off non-essential lighting on the Korean Veterans Bridge, Historic Metro Courthouse, Ben West Building, Justice A.A. Birch Building, and the Parthenon.

