Nashville crews working to rescue base jumper at rock quarry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders were called out to a Nashville rock quarry Saturday night to save a base jumper.

The Nashville Fire Department said units were sent to the quarry along Whites Creek Pike, where a base jumper parachuted and landed on the ledge about 150 feet from the top.

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

The department posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) at 9:23 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, saying crews were removing brush from the area and preparing high-angle rescue equipment to retrieve the base jumper.

According to fire officials, medics are standing by. However, there is no word on the base jumper’s condition at this time.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

