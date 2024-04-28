Nashville crews working to recover body seen in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville crews are working to recover a body that was seen in Percy Priest Lake early Sunday morning.

Officials said crews were called to the 3800 block of Bell Road on Sunday, April 28 after receiving reports about a body that was seen in the water.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews are working to recover the individual who was found.

Fire officials said once the body is recovered “the person will be turned over to the medical examiner for further identification and investigation in conjunction with MNPD.”

SEE ALSO | Nashville crews search for person in the water at Percy Priest

This comes a day after first responders spent several hours searching Percy Priest Lake for a person who went underwater Saturday evening.

In that incident, Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) told News 2 that an adult jumped in to rescue a child who went underwater. The child was reportedly saved, but crews were unable to locate the adult.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

First responders from the Nashville Fire Department, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) all responded to the scene.

As of this writing, it remains unknown if the incidents are related. No additional details were immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.