Nashville crews recover body from Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders were called out to the Cumberland River Sunday afternoon to recover a body that was discovered in the water.

Metro Nashville dispatch said multiple units from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) were assigned to a water rescue operation shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, but it ended up being a recovery operation.

According to NFD, a 911 caller reported seeing “a body (of a person who was beyond help) floating” in the river.

Fire officials said crews were sent to that location on the waterway, but the water carried the person swiftly along the Cumberland River. As a result, personnel reportedly had to use the What3words app to keep updating the body’s location until they recovered it.

The scene is set to be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

No additional details have been released about this incident, including the exact locations of where the body was spotted and where it was recovered.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

