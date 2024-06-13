Nashville council's alternate budget pitch would give Metro workers larger pay bump

An alternate proposal for Nashville's 2025 budget shaped by the Metro Council would give city employees a 4% cost-of-living raise, put $1 million toward youth violence prevention initiatives and spread about $4 million among other equity-related priorities.

With projected revenue essentially flat compared to last year, Nashville's 2025 budget is tight.

At-large Metro Council member and Budget and Finance Committee chair Delishia Porterfield, who spearheaded the creation of the alternate budget, said it gives staff in Metro and Metro Nashville Public Schools additional support and funds many items on council members' "wish lists" while avoiding putting more pressure on city departments.

The $3.27 billion budget proposed by Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell in May asks Metro departments to look for ways to cut their costs by 1.4%. O'Connell's version would give Metro employees and MNPS teachers a 3.5% cost-of-living increase on top of typical merit and contractual increases for eligible employees. Under both recommended budgets, Metro would also raise its minimum wage from $18 per hour to $20 per hour (that does not apply to MNPS employees).

Porterfield's substitute budget must still secure approval from the 40-member council body, and other council members may propose and vote on changes. Metro Council will consider the budget on final reading at its June 18 meeting. If the council fails to pass a balanced budget by June 30, the mayor's recommended budget will take effect by default.

What's in the Nashville council budget proposal

Porterfield said O'Connell's budget proposal provided the council with a "great starting point." The substitute budget redistributes roughly $12 million to cover the following priorities:

$7 million to bring Metro and MNPS employees' cost-of-living adjustment up to 4% (as compared to 3.5% in O'Connell's budget).

$1 million for the Varsity Spending Plan, a set of youth violence prevention initiatives put forward by the Southern Movement Committee and supported by multiple Nashville high school students.

$900,000 for employees and equipment at the Public Defenders Office.

Roughly $750,000 to expand the REACH (non-police 911 responders) operations to nights and weekends.

$400,000 toward an indigent defense fund.

$400,000 for a study of arts equity.

$300,000 for the creation of a contract and compliance monitoring board to oversee safety measures and employment practices at Metro construction sites, as proposed in District 30 Council member Sandra Sepulveda's pending "Build it Right" bill.

$250,000 to the Metro Human Relations Commission for programming and to hire two positions — Director of Just Innovations and a Civic Access position.

$200,000 for a countywide child care study.

$150,000 to provide feminine hygiene products throughout Metro Nashville Public Schools and other public Metro facilities.

$120,000 to The Mary Parrish Center for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence.

Funding for two housing navigators for General Sessions Court.

Funding for two positions for animal control.

$75,000 to Judge Melissa Blackburn's general sessions court to help when people have been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

$75,000 to the Sexual Assault Center Safe Bar Program.

$60,000 to the Tennessee Justice Center to assist with TennCare access.

Funding for overdose intervention supplies and Office of Nightlife support.

$20,000 toward the spay and neuter clinic.

Funding for Neighbor2Neighbor and Sister Cities.

Where's the money coming from?

Porterfield said she steered away from further cuts to department budgets (on top of O'Connell's 1.4% savings ask) to avoid reductions to public services or layoffs.

Instead, she turned to administrative savings and tapped reserve funds, while staying within Metro's fund balance policy, she said.

Funding sources include:

$4 million from the 4% fund, which covers mid-size, one-time department needs.

$2.4 million from the Judgment and Losses fund.

$1.8 million from the Self-insured liability fund.

Other administrative savings, including funding some new or unfilled positions for three-quarters of a year (so departments still get the positions but save money during the time it takes to fill them).

These funding sources, Porterfield cautioned, are helpful for a tight budget year like this one only because there is enough money left from previous years to meet the city's standards. Judgments and Losses, for example, is funded at the level required by city policies thanks to a mid-year supplemental allocation.

It's "imperative to say that that is a this year thing, and not an ongoing thing," she said.

Wages for Metro and MNPS employees

About one in four people of the roughly 100 who spoke at a June 4 public hearing on the budget asked for a 5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), saying anything less would equate to a pay cut amid stifling inflation.

Council members discussed a variety of COLA options at a series of working sessions. Each 0.5% increase in COLA costs about $7 million, leaving little room to fund other priorities.

"There wasn't enough money to go any higher on the COLA," Porterfield said. "At this point, any additional cuts would result in department cuts, and because the departments have already had targeted savings, we would then be risking a reduction of services to constituents and would also be risking, possibly, layoffs."

The 4% COLA will raise about 95% of Metro and MNPS employees to a total 7% wage increase when paired with merit and step raises, she said.

Council members also discussed the possibility of raising minimum wage for MNPS employees to $20 per hour, matching the Metro employee minimum set forth by O'Connell's budget proposal. None of the speakers at the budget public hearing advocated for raising Metro Nashville Public Schools wages to a minimum $20 per hour, but speakers overall voiced a need for higher wages for support staff and public employees in general.

The idea didn't make it into the substitute budget, but the 4% COLA paired with merit or step raises gets most of the lowest-paid MNPS workers to about $19.47 per hour, she said.

This also allowed funds to be put toward a variety of priorities that touch different parts of the community.

"The budget needs to be mutually beneficial for everyone, whether you're a city employee or whether you're a resident, there still needs to be some benefit for you," Porterfield said.

Youth violence prevention initiatives

A third of the roughly 100 speakers who addressed the Metro Council during the budget public hearing were young people asking for support for the "Varsity Spending Plan."

The $10 million plan, developed by the Southern Movement Committee with the participation of student interns and organizers and community members, asked for $4 million to increase community center programming, $2 million for restorative justice programs in high schools and $4 million to create an Office of Youth Safety to pilot ways to address gun violence that do not include policing.

Failing full funding, speakers supporting the Varsity Plan asked that the Office of Youth Safety be prioritized.

Of the $1 million set aside for the plan in the substitute budget, $750,000 would go toward creating an office of youth safety. This includes funding for employees and money for programming, including a pilot program at Napier Community Center for an office of restorative justice.

The remaining $250,000 would go to Metro Parks to support enhanced community center programming.

Porterfield said she wants to thank those students for advocating for themselves. It was important to her to find a way to honor their requests.

"So often people complain about the way that the community advocates for themselves or pushes back … There's just this constant narrative that they're not doing it the right way," she said. "But we had young people who organized and came out and they participated in the democratic process of speaking to their elected officials and advocating for what they needed for their community."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville council's budget would give city workers larger pay bump