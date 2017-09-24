Nashville church shooting: 'One dead and seven wounded' in incident at Tennessee chapel

One person was killed and seven others were wounded after a gunman open fired at a church in Antioch, Tennessee, according to a local police department's Twitter account.

The shooter, described as a man in his mid-20s, shot himself after being confronted by an armed member of the congregation, the Tennessean – a local newspaper – reported. He is among the wounded being treated at the hospital.

The gunman shot and killed one woman in the parking lot as the church service was ending. He then entered the church and shot three men and three women, police spokesman Don Aaron said, according to the Tennessean. One man who confronted the shooter while inside the church was pistol-whipped, he said.

Those injured were transported to a local hospital.

All six patients are adults, the Tennessean reported.

A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center said two of the victims are critically injured, according to the newspaper. The other four victims are in stable condition.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot...6 other innocents shot... pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

"The two critical patients suffered gunshot wounds to (their) chest and torso," said John Howser, a spokesman for the hospital. "The four other patients suffered gunshot wounds to their extremities."