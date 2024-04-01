Nashville area weather: Storms could bring damaging winds, hail, chance of tornadoes to Middle Tennessee

Nashville and the Middle Tennessee area are likely to experience some severe weather on Tuesday, said the National Weather Service.

According to the weather service, scattered thunderstorms will develop across Middle Tennessee late Monday night into Tuesday morning and should remain sub-severe. It’s unclear how widespread those storms will be, said the weather service.

The storms will increase Tuesday afternoon, with some of the storms becoming strong to severe. The weather service said Nashville and areas to the south and east are most likely to be impacted.

Confidence is increasing for strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Thunderstorms become more widespread in the afternoon/evening. Strong winds will be the main concern but a few tornadoes will be possible along with large hail. Keep up with the latest forecast. #TNwx pic.twitter.com/wyl6P1JDiZ — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) April 1, 2024

Storms could produce damaging thunderstorm winds, large hail and a few tornadoes late Tuesday, approximately between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms will be scattered and not everyone will see one, but those that do could have significant impacts, said the weather service in a news release.

"Storms have the potential of producing damaging winds that could damage trees and cause power outages; large hail that could damage roofs and cars; frequent cloud to ground lightning; and a few tornadoes," said the weather service. "Outdoor events may need to enact safety procedures due to fast storm motions and significant impacts."

Wednesday night will bring along a snow flurry or two across the Northern Plateau and showers are expected to end by Thursday. The remainder of the period looks dry, said the weather service.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with gusts as high as 25 mph and a low around 67. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 78 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%, some of the storms could be severe. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 at night and wind gust as high as 20 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 and gusts as high as 30 mph. A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly cloudy with a low around 39 at night and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 55 and gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 35 at night and gusts as high as 20 mph. Areas of frost after 4 a.m.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 60, areas of frost before 8 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 35 at night. Areas of frost after 4 a.m.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64 and some frost. Mostly clear with a low around 39 at night.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 72.

