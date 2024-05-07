Nashville area to see very active weather in next 48 to 60 hours. What to know about potential for storms, tornadoes

Multiple rounds of severe weather continues to be a risk for the entire Middle Tennessee area. According to the National Weather Service, the most impactful weather is expected on Wednesday.

"We want to stress that both tonight as well as tomorrow night there will be a potential for severe weather," said the weather service in a news release. "We want to ensure that people are prepared now and have ways to receive warning information that will wake them up."

Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are all possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Flooding also continues to be a concern, especially for flood prone areas and areas that experience multiples rounds of heavy rainfall said the weather service.

The next 48 to 60 hours are expected to be very active across Middle Tennessee. The weather service recommends having a safety plan in place.

"Take this morning and review your safety plan for you and your family. Know where you need to go for shelter if you go under a warning. Wherever that shelter may be, have essential items in there waiting for you. Phone chargers, NOAA Weather Radios, helmets for the kiddos, just to name a few," said the weather service.

"Don`t wait until you go under a warning. Be prepared."

National Weather Service: 'Not everyone will see storms on Tuesday'

On Tuesday, mid-morning and scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected. Thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours are most likely to become strong to severe, specifically after 9 p.m. into early Wednesday. The weather service said not everyone will see storms on Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Winds could reach speeds of up to 60 mph and large, quarter sized hail is possible. The highest risk area for a tornado is north of Interstate 40.

Wednesday will be the most impactful day for severe weather, warns the National Weather Service

Wednesday is expected to be the most impactful day for severe weather, said the weather service. Nashville and the surrounding areas are at an enhanced risk.

Two rounds of thunderstorms will be occurring in Middle Tennessee, with the first round taking place in the late morning through afternoon. The second round will be taking place after sunset and will last until Thursday morning.

A few, strong tornadoes are also possible on Wednesday said the weather service, along with large hail and damaging winds. Because the second round of storms will be overnight, the weather service is encouraging having alerts turned on and loud enough to wake you up.

Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms may lead to flooding, said the weather service. Locations which already receive heavy rainfall will have the greatest threat. The Nashville area is expected to receive up to 1.5 inches of rain.

Nashville 7-day forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. South southwest winds could reach speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 at night . A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. South southwest winds could reach speeds of 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely between noon and 4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. South winds could reach speeds of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Low around 67 at night, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. South southwest winds could reach speeds of around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. West southwest winds could reach speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 at night and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. North northwest winds could reach speeds of 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71 and a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. North northwest winds could reach speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 51 at night.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 75 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. West winds could reach speeds of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 at night.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Mostly clear, with a low around 54 at night.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

