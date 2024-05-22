Nashville area could see stormy Memorial Day weekend. Threat of damaging winds, tornadoes lasts through Monday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible for the Middle Tennessee region on Wednesday ahead of an active Memorial Day weekend. The National Weather Service is warning primarily of damaging winds and heavy rain, including the possibility of hail.

According to the weather service, storms are expected from 5 p.m. until about 11 p.m on Wednesday. Although the tornado threat remains low, it is not completely zero. The tornado threat will begin to increase on Friday and may last until Monday, said the weather service.

"Areas along and west of I-65 have a higher chance of seeing strong to severe storms, but ALL of Middle Tennessee will be very unstable with a threat for strong storms to develop, so remain weather aware and ready to act just in case a warning be issued," said the weather service.

Overnight headed into Thursday, showers and thunderstorms are expected however the severe weather threat for the storms is low, said the weather service. On Thursday, another round of showers and thunderstorms will push through the afternoon. The weather service is warning of damaging wind, hail and heavy rain.

The weather service is predicting multiple days of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms later in the week, specifically Friday, Sunday and Memorial Day. All three days pose the threat of damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and flooding. The cumulative rainfall over the next several days could cause flooding issues by the end of the weekend, said the weather service.

Wednesday: High near 85. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m. then showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 at night. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: High near 80, showers and thunderstorms mainly before 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 at night. showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: High near 81, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 at night. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%.Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68 at night. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Low around 69 at night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 at night. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

