Nashville area could see severe weather twice this week: See the storm chances for Middle Tennessee

Nashville and the surrounding areas are expected to be hit with various forms of severe weather this week. The National Weather Service is warning of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes for the entire Middle Tennessee region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Severe weather is not expected for Monday however an isolated occurrence of flash flooding is possible. A gusty storm cannot be ruled out for Monday, said the weather service.

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, the main concern will be damaging winds and large hail. The areas most at risk of being impacted on Tuesday are along and north of Interstate 40, said the weather service. On Wednesday, tornadoes and isolated instances of flash flooding are possible throughout all of Middle Tennessee, lasting into the overnight hours.

"The chances of severe storms look even better on Wednesday with all modes of severe weather (damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes) being possible," said the weather service in a news release. "Isolated flash flooding will be possible today through Wednesday as well."

After Wednesday night, conditions seem to stabilize.

"Temperatures relax back into the 70s and our next rain chances may not come until the end of next weekend," said the weather service.

Nashville area weather radar

Nashville 7-day forecast

Monday: High near 83. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, mainly after 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.South southwest winds could reach speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 at night. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. South southwest winds could reach speeds of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

A low of around 66, showers and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Chance of precipitation is 90%. South winds could reach speeds of around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. West winds could reach speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 at night. A 20% chance of showers.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72 and a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 50 at night.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 at night.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville weather: Severe storms likely, tornado threat Wednesday