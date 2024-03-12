Nashville I-40 exit to Donelson Pike to permanently close Friday. Here's what to know

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced that beginning Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m., they will be permanently closing Exit 216C on Interstate 40 East to State Route 255 North/Donelson Pike. The permanent closure is part of an ongoing project in Donelson to construct a new I-40 interchange and re-align Donelson Pike.

According to TDOT, all Donelson Pike traffic will continue onto Exit 216B. Once the closure is in place, drivers will take Exit 216B and use a stoplight to travel north toward Donelson or south toward the Nashville International Airport. Exit 216A will remain open.

Additionally, multiple alternating lane closures will take place on I-40 during Friday night into Saturday morning while Superior Construction Company shifts the barrier wall.

TDOT warns of congestion, drivers to take alternate routes

TDOT expects the work taking place during the weekend of March 15 to cause congestion.

From 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. on March 16, I-40 East traffic will not be able to turn left onto SR 255 North/Donelson Pike. Drivers will need to take Exit 215B for Briley Parkway North then take Elm Hill Pike or continue east and take Exit 219 for Stewarts Ferry Pike to turn around and get back on I-40 West, said TDOT.

The 216C exit off Interstate 40 to Donelson Pike will be permanently closed Friday, March 15, 2024. Traffic will be shifted to exit 216B for both north and southbound traffic.

All work is weather-dependent and drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

Donelson Pike construction project estimated to be completed in 2027, says TDOT

The project at the I-40 Interchange at Donelson Pike, Exit 216, involves relocation of the interchange and the existing state route. Work began in 2022 and is estimated to be completed in 2027, said TDOT.

According to TDOT, the current configuration cannot accommodate the current and future traffic demands of Donelson Pike and BNA.

"Reconstruction of the interchange will increase capacity, correct geometric deficiencies, and improve the overall operation of the interchange, providing efficient access to the airport, I-40, and other nearby businesses," said a TDOT statement.

Traffic flow along Interstate 40/Donelson Pike. The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced they will be permanently closing Exit 216C on I-40 East as part of the ongoing project to construct a new I-40 interchange and re-align Donelson Pike.

The newly constructed exit will be a diverging diamond interchange and the unique crisscross design will allow two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to opposite sides of the roadway in order to travel across the overpass, cross back and resume the original travel pattern.

